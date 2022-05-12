Alianza Minerals (CVE:ANZ) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.06

Alianza Minerals Ltd. (CVE:ANZ – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 18000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.07 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.00.

Get Alianza Minerals alerts:

Alianza Minerals Company Profile (CVE:ANZ)

Alianza Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, acquires and explores mineral properties. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, and lead deposits. It holds interests in the mineral exploration projects located in Nevada and Colorado, the United States; Yukon Territory and British Columbia, Canada; and Peru.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alianza Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alianza Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.