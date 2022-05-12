Alight (NYSE:ALIT) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.54-0.58 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.09-3.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.11 billion.Alight also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.54-$0.60 EPS.

ALIT traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.49. 294,525 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,017,425. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Alight has a 12 month low of $7.08 and a 12 month high of $13.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.92.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. Equities research analysts forecast that Alight will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

ALIT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Alight from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Stephens initiated coverage on Alight in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, Director William P. Foley II sold 302,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total value of $3,077,464.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard N. Massey purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.54 per share, with a total value of $95,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 394,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,762,451.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 752,305 shares of company stock valued at $7,618,465 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Alight by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,204,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,021,000 after purchasing an additional 20,749 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Alight by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 803,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,680,000 after purchasing an additional 38,256 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Alight by 85.2% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 221,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 102,078 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Alight during the third quarter worth approximately $2,286,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alight by 1,173.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 193,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after buying an additional 178,300 shares during the last quarter. 66.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alight, Inc operates as a cloud-based provider of integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Employer Solutions, Professional Services, and Hosted Business. The company's solutions enable employees to enrich their health, wealth, and wellbeing, which helps organizations achieve a high-performance culture.

