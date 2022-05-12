Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alignment Healthcare Inc. is a consumer-centric platform delivering customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it most, the chronically ill and frail, through its Medicare Advantage plans. Alignment Healthcare Inc. is based in ORANGE, Calif. “

Get Alignment Healthcare alerts:

ALHC has been the topic of several other reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Monday, April 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $24.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.89.

NASDAQ ALHC opened at $8.03 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -7.95 and a beta of 2.54. Alignment Healthcare has a 12 month low of $6.14 and a 12 month high of $27.92.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.01. Alignment Healthcare had a negative net margin of 14.38% and a negative return on equity of 55.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.37) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alignment Healthcare will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alignment Healthcare news, CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 4,944 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total transaction of $55,273.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John E. Kao sold 26,366 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total transaction of $294,771.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,908 shares of company stock valued at $401,451.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,525,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473,204 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 101.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,469,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248,417 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,558,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000,000 after purchasing an additional 971,529 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,535,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,539,000 after purchasing an additional 209,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 136.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,305,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,358,000 after purchasing an additional 753,296 shares during the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, and Nevada.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alignment Healthcare (ALHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alignment Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alignment Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.