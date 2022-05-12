Alison Fyfe Acquires 10,000 Shares of Target Healthcare REIT PLC (LON:THRL) Stock

Target Healthcare REIT PLC (LON:THRL – Get Rating) insider Alison Fyfe acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 110 ($1.36) per share, with a total value of £11,000 ($13,561.83).

Target Healthcare REIT stock opened at GBX 110.40 ($1.36) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 112 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 114.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.85. The stock has a market cap of £684.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63. Target Healthcare REIT PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 103.80 ($1.28) and a 12 month high of GBX 126 ($1.55).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a GBX 1.69 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 1.55%. Target Healthcare REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.77%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut Target Healthcare REIT to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from GBX 130 ($1.60) to GBX 120 ($1.48) in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Target Healthcare REIT provide a range of tailored funding solutions to support operators to increase the provision of modern, purpose-built care homes across the UK.

