Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 53,081 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 341,757 shares.The stock last traded at $10.12 and had previously closed at $10.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Alkami Technology from $35.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays cut their target price on Alkami Technology from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Alkami Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Alkami Technology from $40.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.25.

The stock has a market capitalization of $904.36 million and a P/E ratio of -17.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.17 and a 200 day moving average of $17.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 10.40 and a current ratio of 10.40.

Alkami Technology ( NASDAQ:ALKT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $44.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.90 million. Alkami Technology had a negative return on equity of 13.06% and a negative net margin of 30.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.30) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alkami Technology, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALKT. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Alkami Technology by 116.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Alkami Technology by 882.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 6,355 shares during the last quarter. 49.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

