All Sports Trading 17.2% Lower This Week (SOC)

All Sports (SOC) traded 43.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 12th. All Sports has a total market cap of $3.11 million and approximately $3.48 million worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, All Sports has traded 17.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One All Sports coin can currently be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29,288.49 or 0.99883720 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003422 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003412 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002165 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001700 BTC.

SOC is a coin. It was first traded on January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. The official website for All Sports is www.allsportschain.com . All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for All Sports is medium.com/@allsports

According to CryptoCompare, “The All Sports Platform focuses on the global online market and intends to build a network of prediction service system. In addition to building the underlying SDK based on the All Sports public blockchain, it also provides customised user-end applications, including but not limited to PC end, H5 webpage, App(iOS & Android), mini programmes. SOC is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token on the All Sports platform. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as All Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire All Sports should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy All Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

