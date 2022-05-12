Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) Price Target Lowered to $10.00 at Robert W. Baird

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Robert W. Baird from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Allbirds from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Allbirds in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They set a hold rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Allbirds from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Allbirds from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Allbirds from $26.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.33.

Allbirds stock opened at $3.99 on Wednesday. Allbirds has a fifty-two week low of $3.71 and a fifty-two week high of $32.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.65.

Allbirds ( NASDAQ:BIRD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $62.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Allbirds will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael J. Bufano bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.17 per share, with a total value of $129,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Allbirds during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allbirds during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allbirds in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Allbirds in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Allbirds during the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.75% of the company’s stock.

Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women. It offers shoes, such as running shoes, everyday sneakers, high-tops, slip-ons, boat shoes, flats, weather repellent shoes, and sandals. The company's apparel products include activewear, tops, bottoms, dresses, sweaters, underwear, and socks.

