Allianz (FRA:ALV) Given a €270.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €270.00 ($284.21) price target on Allianz (FRA:ALV – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ALV has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a €243.00 ($255.79) price target on shares of Allianz in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €250.00 ($263.16) price objective on shares of Allianz in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €250.00 ($263.16) price objective on shares of Allianz in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €260.00 ($273.68) price objective on shares of Allianz in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €269.00 ($283.16) price target on shares of Allianz in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allianz currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €248.43 ($261.50).

ALV opened at €205.15 ($215.95) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €211.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of €210.79. Allianz has a fifty-two week low of €167.30 ($176.11) and a fifty-two week high of €206.80 ($217.68).

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

