Allianz (FRA:ALV) PT Set at €250.00 by Deutsche Bank Rese…

Allianz (FRA:ALV – Get Rating) has been given a €250.00 ($263.16) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese… in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Rese…’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.86% from the company’s previous close.

ALV has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €250.00 ($263.16) target price on Allianz in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €260.00 ($273.68) target price on Allianz in a report on Wednesday. Barclays set a €230.00 ($242.11) target price on Allianz in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €241.00 ($253.68) target price on Allianz in a report on Thursday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €260.00 ($273.68) price target on Allianz in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €248.29 ($261.35).

Shares of FRA ALV opened at €205.15 ($215.95) on Thursday. Allianz has a 1-year low of €167.30 ($176.11) and a 1-year high of €206.80 ($217.68). The business’s fifty day moving average price is €211.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €210.79.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

