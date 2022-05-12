Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the auto parts company on Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th.

Allison Transmission has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Allison Transmission has a dividend payout ratio of 13.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Allison Transmission to earn $6.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.9%.

Allison Transmission stock opened at $38.13 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.95. Allison Transmission has a one year low of $32.55 and a one year high of $45.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 18.10% and a return on equity of 65.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Allison Transmission will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,733 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Allison Transmission by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,273 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,008 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,738,220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $63,184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000.

ALSN has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Allison Transmission from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Allison Transmission from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Allison Transmission from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.43.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

