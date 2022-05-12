Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR) Director Elizabeth Anne Fessenden Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) Director Elizabeth Anne Fessenden sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.38, for a total transaction of $581,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $663,950.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of AMR stock opened at $157.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $136.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.01. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.73 and a fifty-two week high of $178.70.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The energy company reported $13.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.94 by $1.36. The firm had revenue of $828.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $683.20 million. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 225.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($3.00) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 69.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%.

AMR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $155.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMR. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 781.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,037 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peconic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Institutional investors own 69.24% of the company’s stock.

About Alpha Metallurgical Resources

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2021, it operated twenty active mines and eight coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

