Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Bought by Pittenger & Anderson Inc.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 62.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 127 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,433,132 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,098,209,000 after buying an additional 50,601 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $724,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 2,946 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,853,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 12.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,411 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,087,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% during the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 181,454 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $483,631,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,276 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,816.49, for a total transaction of $3,593,841.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,526,620.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,720.83, for a total transaction of $8,162,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 573,715 shares of company stock valued at $84,154,881 in the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $16.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2,263.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,064,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,569,783. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,202.27 and a fifty-two week high of $3,042.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2,591.25 and a 200-day moving average of $2,747.36.

Shares of Alphabet are going to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same period last year, the business posted $26.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the topic of several research reports. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Alphabet from $3,660.00 to $3,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,308.77.

About Alphabet (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.