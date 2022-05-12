Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Holdings Boosted by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 29.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,838 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,433,132 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,098,209,000 after acquiring an additional 50,601 shares during the last quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at $296,000. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at $724,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 2,946 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,853,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,703,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. 31.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet stock traded down $12.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,279.22. 1,822,826 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,564,404. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.13. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,230.05 and a 1-year high of $3,042.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2,591.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,747.36.

Shares of Alphabet are set to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $26.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,691.68, for a total value of $113,050.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 573,715 shares of company stock worth $84,154,881. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Cowen increased their target price on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,308.77.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

