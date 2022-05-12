Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $2,212.00

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2,212.00 and last traded at $2,213.00, with a volume of 65681 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2,279.22.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,290.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America raised their target price on Alphabet from $3,210.00 to $3,470.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their target price on Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,308.77.

Get Alphabet alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,591.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,747.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.13.

Shares of Alphabet are scheduled to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $26.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,720.83, for a total value of $8,162,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 573,715 shares of company stock valued at $84,154,881. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,196,177 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,545,866,000 after buying an additional 205,225 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Alphabet by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,608,366 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,696,262,000 after purchasing an additional 58,955 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 492,443.2% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,476,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 6,475,628 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,669,682 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,474,847,000 after purchasing an additional 97,666 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Alphabet by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,752,343 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,857,740,000 after purchasing an additional 87,144 shares during the period. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Company Profile (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.