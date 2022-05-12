AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Buys 17,381 Shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) by 205.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,855 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,381 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Olin were worth $1,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Olin during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Olin during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Olin by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Olin during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Olin by 77.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Olin from $76.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Olin from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Olin from $65.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Olin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Olin from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.

Shares of OLN opened at $59.42 on Thursday. Olin Co. has a twelve month low of $39.90 and a twelve month high of $65.30. The company has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. Olin’s payout ratio is presently 8.97%.

In other Olin news, VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.30, for a total transaction of $560,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 43,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,718,024.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

