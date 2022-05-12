AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 3,194 Shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 132,341 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,194 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of CommScope worth $1,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COMM. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of CommScope during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CommScope during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of CommScope during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in CommScope in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in CommScope in the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. 92.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COMM stock opened at $6.70 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.69. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.94 and a 1 year high of $22.18.

CommScope ( NASDAQ:COMM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. CommScope had a negative net margin of 5.78% and a negative return on equity of 500.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CommScope news, Director Timothy T. Yates purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.06 per share, for a total transaction of $50,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Derrick A. Roman acquired 7,500 shares of CommScope stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.96 per share, for a total transaction of $74,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 28,500 shares of company stock valued at $251,500. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

COMM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of CommScope from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of CommScope from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CommScope in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of CommScope from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of CommScope from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CommScope currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.40.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), Venue and Campus Networks (VCN), and Home Networks (Home). The Broadband segment provides converged cable access platforms, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

