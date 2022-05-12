Alphamin Resources (CVE:AFM) Shares Down 10.8%

Alphamin Resources Corp. (CVE:AFM – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 10.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.98 and last traded at C$0.99. 827,882 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 1,334,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.11.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$1.20 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.22 billion and a PE ratio of 23.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.83, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.10.
Alphamin Resources Company Profile (CVE:AFM)
