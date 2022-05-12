Alphamin Resources (CVE:AFM) Shares Down 10.8%

Alphamin Resources Corp. (CVE:AFM – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 10.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.98 and last traded at C$0.99. 827,882 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 1,334,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.11.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$1.20 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.22 billion and a PE ratio of 23.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.83, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Alphamin Resources Company Profile

Alphamin Resources Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, production, and sale of tin concentrates in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Its flagship property is the Mpama North Tin project that consists of five exploration licenses and one current mining license covering an area of 1,270 square kilometers located in the North Kivu Province of the Democratic Republic of Congo.

