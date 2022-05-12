Alphawave IP Group plc (LON:AWE) Insider Acquires £914,660.80 in Stock

Alphawave IP Group plc (LON:AWE – Get Rating) insider Sehat Sutardja bought 626,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 146 ($1.80) per share, with a total value of £914,660.80 ($1,127,679.45).

Sehat Sutardja also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 9th, Sehat Sutardja bought 500,000 shares of Alphawave IP Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 121 ($1.49) per share, with a total value of £605,000 ($745,900.63).

AWE stock traded down GBX 9 ($0.11) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 138 ($1.70). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,937,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 873,415. The company has a market cap of £920.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 159.29 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 176.15. The company has a current ratio of 15.94, a quick ratio of 15.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Alphawave IP Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 113.60 ($1.40) and a 12 month high of GBX 473.60 ($5.84).

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.16) target price on shares of Alphawave IP Group in a report on Friday, April 29th.

Alphawave IP Group plc designs, develops, and sells digital signal processing (DSP)-based, multi-standard wired connectivity silicon IP solutions. It offers connectivity, integrated products, and chiplet Ips. It licenses its technology to semiconductor companies and electronic equipment manufacturers.

