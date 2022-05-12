Altiplano Metals (CVE:APN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.21

Altiplano Metals Inc. (CVE:APN – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.22, with a volume of 89611 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.19, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The stock has a market capitalization of C$27.24 million and a PE ratio of -12.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.29 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.29.

Altiplano Metals Company Profile (CVE:APN)

Altiplano Metals Inc, a junior resource company, focuses on evaluating and acquiring exploration projects in the Americas. The company explores for copper, silver, and gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Farellon project located near the town of La Serena, Chile. The company also owns interest in the Maria Luisa project located near the town of La Serena, Chile.

