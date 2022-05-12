Altiplano Metals (CVE:APN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.21

Altiplano Metals Inc. (CVE:APN – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.22, with a volume of 89611 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.19, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The stock has a market capitalization of C$27.24 million and a PE ratio of -12.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.29 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.29.
Altiplano Metals Company Profile (CVE:APN)
