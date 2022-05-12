Altius Minerals (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) Given New C$25.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Altius Minerals (OTCMKTS:ATUSF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ATUSF. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$31.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altius Minerals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.60.

Get Altius Minerals alerts:

Shares of ATUSF stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.80. 20,585 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,117. Altius Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $11.56 and a fifty-two week high of $20.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.35.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Altius Minerals stock. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc purchased a new stake in Altius Minerals Co. ( OTCMKTS:ATUSF Get Rating ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

Altius Minerals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 12 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Altius Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altius Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.