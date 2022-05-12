Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) Cut to C at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alto Ingredients from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALTO opened at $4.85 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.12 and its 200 day moving average is $5.55. Alto Ingredients has a 1 year low of $4.10 and a 1 year high of $7.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.58 million, a P/E ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

Alto Ingredients ( NASDAQ:ALTO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.18). Alto Ingredients had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 14.30%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Alto Ingredients will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Alto Ingredients during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alto Ingredients in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Alto Ingredients in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alto Ingredients in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Alto Ingredients in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 57.54% of the company’s stock.

Alto Ingredients, Inc produces and markets specialty alcohols and essential ingredients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Marketing and Distribution, Pekin Production, and Other Production. It offers specialty alcohols used in mouthwash, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, hand sanitizers, disinfectants, and cleaners for health, home, and beauty markets; grain neutral spirits used in alcoholic beverages, flavor extracts, and vinegar, as well as corn germ used in corn oils and carbon dioxide for food and beverage markets; and essential ingredients include dried yeast, corn gluten meal, corn gluten feed, distillers grains, and liquid feed for commercial animal feed and pet food applications.

