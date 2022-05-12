AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on AMCX. Guggenheim dropped their price target on AMC Networks from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on AMC Networks from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on AMC Networks from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on AMC Networks from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on AMC Networks from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

AMCX traded down $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.83. 384,976 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 459,959. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. AMC Networks has a 12-month low of $31.10 and a 12-month high of $72.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.96.

AMC Networks ( NASDAQ:AMCX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.63 by ($0.09). AMC Networks had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 46.71%. The business had revenue of $712.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that AMC Networks will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP James Gallagher sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 28.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in AMC Networks by 26.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in AMC Networks during the first quarter valued at about $777,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in AMC Networks by 7.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in AMC Networks during the first quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AMC Networks by 20.1% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the period. 78.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Domestic Operations, and International and Other.

