Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Shares Acquired by Paradigm Financial Partners LLC

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) by 600.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 45,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,000 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $3,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Amdocs in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Amdocs in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 197.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Amdocs in the 3rd quarter worth $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DOX traded up $4.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $80.98. The company had a trading volume of 9,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,393. Amdocs Limited has a fifty-two week low of $68.33 and a fifty-two week high of $84.39. The company has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.17 and its 200 day moving average is $77.39.

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.29. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 12.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DOX shares. StockNews.com raised Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Amdocs from $93.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. The company designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. It provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

