Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.16-$5.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.93. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.51 billion-$4.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.32 billion.Amdocs also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $1.23-$1.29 EPS.

NASDAQ:DOX traded up $4.96 on Thursday, hitting $81.93. 21,614 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 626,393. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.71. Amdocs has a 52 week low of $68.33 and a 52 week high of $84.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.39.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.29. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 12.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amdocs will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

DOX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Amdocs from $93.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Amdocs from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DOX. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Amdocs by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 508,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,080,000 after purchasing an additional 20,145 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Amdocs by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 187,818 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,094,000 after acquiring an additional 8,369 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Amdocs by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 158,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,875,000 after acquiring an additional 10,368 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Amdocs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,002,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Amdocs by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,431,000 after acquiring an additional 5,918 shares during the last quarter. 87.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amdocs Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. The company designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. It provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.