Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Holdings Decreased by Pictet Asset Management SA

Pictet Asset Management SA cut its holdings in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,741,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 296,393 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA owned about 1.46% of Ameren worth $333,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Ameren by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,636,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $145,636,000 after purchasing an additional 264,628 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in Ameren in the 4th quarter worth $2,527,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Ameren by 76.1% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 120,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,696,000 after purchasing an additional 51,916 shares during the period. Vicus Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $732,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ameren by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on AEE. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Ameren in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Ameren from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ameren from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ameren in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ameren from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.57.

Shares of Ameren stock traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $92.61. 1,439,074 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,317,042. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.45. Ameren Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.35 and a fifty-two week high of $99.20. The company has a market cap of $23.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.97. Ameren had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Ameren’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a positive change from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.51%.

In related news, insider Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.67, for a total value of $562,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,862 shares in the company, valued at $4,764,243.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn E. Schukar sold 1,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.96, for a total value of $134,269.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,299 shares of company stock worth $6,557,116 in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

