Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Position Decreased by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,057,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 141,658 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of Ameren worth $94,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Ameren by 2.0% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ameren during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Ameren by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 23,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the period. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on AEE. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ameren from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ameren in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ameren from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Ameren in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Ameren from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.57.

Shares of AEE traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $92.41. 11,726 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,315,686. The company has a market cap of $23.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.34. Ameren Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.35 and a fifty-two week high of $99.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.71 and its 200 day moving average is $88.45.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.97. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 15.04%. Ameren’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. This is a positive change from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.51%.

In related news, SVP Chonda J. Nwamu sold 1,677 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.41, for a total transaction of $146,586.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 999 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.44, for a total value of $94,345.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,978,379.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,299 shares of company stock worth $6,557,116 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

