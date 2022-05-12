American CuMo Mining (CVE:MLY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.05

Shares of American CuMo Mining Co. (CVE:MLY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 5200 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.92, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of C$12.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.55.
About American CuMo Mining (CVE:MLY)
Read More
- Wendy’s Growth Story Has Come To An End
- Beyond Meat Could Sizzle After Q1 Results Are Released
- Can Six Flags(SIX) or Cedar Fair (FUN) Give Investors a Thrill Later This Year?
- Inflation Hasn’t Peaked At Reynolds Consumer Products
- Is Now The Time To Buy Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN)?
Receive News & Ratings for American CuMo Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American CuMo Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.