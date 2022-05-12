American CuMo Mining (CVE:MLY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.05

Shares of American CuMo Mining Co. (CVE:MLY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 5200 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.92, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of C$12.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.55.

About American CuMo Mining (CVE:MLY)

American CuMo Mining Corporation, a mineral exploration and development company, engages in identifying, acquiring, and developing natural resource opportunities in the United States, Austria, and Canada. The company explores for molybdenum, copper, silver, tungsten, zinc, germanium, lead, fluorite, cadmium, and rhenium deposits.

