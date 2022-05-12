American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Purchased by Pittenger & Anderson Inc.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,015 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $3,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.70.

AEP stock traded down $1.29 on Thursday, hitting $98.49. 229,475 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,187,812. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.22 and a 1-year high of $104.81. The stock has a market cap of $50.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.13 and a 200-day moving average of $91.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.66%.

In other American Electric Power news, insider Jospeh M. Buonaiuto sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.75, for a total value of $497,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Julia A. Sloat sold 1,803 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.15, for a total transaction of $180,570.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,492,330.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,526 shares of company stock worth $4,257,794. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.