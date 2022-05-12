American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Bought by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co lifted its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 26.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,633 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,670 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in American Express by 109.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 9,090 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 4,755 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 139,900 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $23,437,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 20.1% in the third quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 112,129 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $18,785,000 after buying an additional 18,739 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in American Express by 275.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 58,352 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $9,546,000 after acquiring an additional 42,792 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in American Express by 1.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,852,583 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $812,953,000 after acquiring an additional 81,623 shares in the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total value of $8,590,780.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,580,618.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Quinn Jessica Lieberman sold 1,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total value of $345,321.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of American Express stock traded down $6.53 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $152.86. 184,292 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,103,883. American Express has a 52-week low of $149.89 and a 52-week high of $199.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $179.39 and a 200-day moving average of $176.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.08.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.32. American Express had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 17.49%. The firm had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 20.84%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of American Express from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on American Express from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on American Express from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.26.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

