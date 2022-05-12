American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $10.50-$11.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $10.26. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of AFG stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $142.90. 594,660 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 313,980. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $143.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.88. American Financial Group has a 52-week low of $117.57 and a 52-week high of $152.29.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 28.14% and a return on equity of 20.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Financial Group will post 11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $8.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This is an increase from American Financial Group’s previous None dividend of $2.00. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.26%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AFG. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 38.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 144,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,068,000 after acquiring an additional 40,536 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 7.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,314,000 after acquiring an additional 3,484 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 1,245.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 11,778 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

