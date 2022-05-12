American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Purchased by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 999 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $7,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMT. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 12,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMT. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Tower from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $294.00 to $279.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $274.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Tower presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $288.92.

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $6,855,030.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,398 shares in the company, valued at $14,147,460. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of American Tower stock traded down $1.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $223.43. 32,351 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,010,610. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $247.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $256.28. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $220.00 and a twelve month high of $303.72. The company has a market cap of $101.95 billion, a PE ratio of 38.88, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.49.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($0.85). American Tower had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 30.44%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. American Tower’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.39. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 12th. American Tower’s payout ratio is 96.89%.

American Tower Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.