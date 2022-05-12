Americas Silver (TSE:USA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Americas Silver (TSE:USA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a C$2.50 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 174.73% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of TSE USA traded down C$0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$0.91. The stock had a trading volume of 207,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,597. Americas Silver has a one year low of C$0.85 and a one year high of C$2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.49, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of C$164.29 million and a PE ratio of -0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.18.

Americas Silver (TSE:USA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$17.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$14.94 million. On average, research analysts expect that Americas Silver will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

