Amerigo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ARREF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ARREF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,200 shares, an increase of 228.1% from the April 15th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 357,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ARREF opened at $1.21 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.24. The stock has a market cap of $210.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.99. Amerigo Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.86 and a fifty-two week high of $1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $52.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.90 million. Amerigo Resources had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 32.29%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amerigo Resources will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.0236 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a yield of 7.31%. Amerigo Resources’s payout ratio is currently 36.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amerigo Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th.

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, produces and sells copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd. in March 2002.

