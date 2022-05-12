AMETEK (NYSE:AME) to Repurchase $1.00 billion in Outstanding Shares

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, May 6th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Shares of AME traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $120.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,345,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,097,628. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.81 billion, a PE ratio of 26.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.26. AMETEK has a one year low of $118.94 and a one year high of $148.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $129.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.43.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. Analysts expect that AMETEK will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.64%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AME shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on AMETEK from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on AMETEK from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised AMETEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on AMETEK from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AMETEK presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.60.

In other news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 5,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total transaction of $688,189.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.03, for a total transaction of $81,813.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

