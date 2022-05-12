AMETEK (NYSE:AME) to Repurchase $1.00 billion in Outstanding Shares

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, May 6th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

AME stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $120.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,345,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,097,628. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.87. AMETEK has a twelve month low of $118.94 and a twelve month high of $148.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.88, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $129.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.09.

Get AMETEK alerts:

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.06. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 18.02%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. AMETEK’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AMETEK will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.64%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on AMETEK from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on AMETEK from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on AMETEK from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMETEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.60.

In other AMETEK news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.03, for a total value of $81,813.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony James Conti sold 5,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total transaction of $688,189.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Company Profile (Get Rating)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.