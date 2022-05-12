Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) Trading 9.8% Higher

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) traded up 9.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.84 and last traded at $6.84. 36,430 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,395,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.23.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.14.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 3.90.

Amicus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FOLD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.05). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 81.98% and a negative return on equity of 87.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Margaret G. Mcglynn sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.99, for a total value of $104,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,857.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 10,940 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $109,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,172 shares of company stock worth $331,874 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FOLD. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new position in Amicus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $125,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new position in Amicus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $2,538,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 8.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 158,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 11,657 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 55.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,295,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $232,024,000 after acquiring an additional 8,624,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 716,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,278,000 after acquiring an additional 62,733 shares in the last quarter.

About Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.