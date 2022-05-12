Anaconda Mining (TSE:ANX) Given a C$1.30 Price Target at Raymond James

Anaconda Mining (TSE:ANX – Get Rating) received a C$1.30 price target from stock analysts at Raymond James in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 154.90% from the company’s current price. Raymond James also issued estimates for Anaconda Mining’s FY2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Shares of TSE ANX traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$0.51. The company had a trading volume of 29,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,317. Anaconda Mining has a 1 year low of C$0.46 and a 1 year high of C$1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market cap of C$92.37 million and a P/E ratio of -12.44.

Anaconda Mining (TSE:ANX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$7.64 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Anaconda Mining will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Anaconda Mining Inc operates as a gold mining, development, and exploration company in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Point Rousse project comprising 6 mining leases and 7 mineral licenses with a total of 5,552 hectares located in the Baie Verte Mining District, Newfoundland; and the Goldboro Gold project comprising 37 contiguous claims covering an area of 592 hectares situated to the northeast of Halifax, Nova Scotia.

