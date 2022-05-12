Analysts Anticipate Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.25 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.25) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($2.09) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.90). Bed Bath & Beyond posted earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2,600%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond will report full year earnings of ($2.49) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.31) to ($1.45). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.80) to $1.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Bed Bath & Beyond.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The retailer reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.94). Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 7.11% and a negative return on equity of 14.09%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bed Bath & Beyond currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $13.69.

Shares of BBBY traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.24. 158,234 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,758,307. The company has a market cap of $817.62 million, a P/E ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.78. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 52-week low of $9.06 and a 52-week high of $44.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.55.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 4,971.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,662 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 1st quarter worth $64,000.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

