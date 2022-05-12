Analysts Anticipate Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.39 Per Share

Analysts expect Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Couchbase’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.38). The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Couchbase will report full year earnings of ($1.29) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to ($1.27). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.92). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Couchbase.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $35.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.00 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Couchbase from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Couchbase from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Couchbase from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Couchbase in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Couchbase from $41.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Couchbase has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.25.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Couchbase during the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,290,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Couchbase in the third quarter worth about $323,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Couchbase during the third quarter worth approximately $1,244,000. Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Couchbase during the third quarter worth approximately $286,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Couchbase during the fourth quarter worth approximately $181,000. 62.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ BASE traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.48. The company had a trading volume of 929,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,443. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.90. Couchbase has a fifty-two week low of $11.68 and a fifty-two week high of $52.26.

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications worldwide. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++, that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions; and Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments.

