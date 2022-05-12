Analysts Anticipate Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) to Post -$0.66 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.73) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.55). Deciphera Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($1.21) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.62) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.95) to ($2.23). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.70) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.02) to ($0.34). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Deciphera Pharmaceuticals.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.03. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 279.96% and a negative return on equity of 79.96%. The business had revenue of $29.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.17 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.06) earnings per share. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Barclays lowered shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $11.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.11.

In other news, major shareholder Brightstar Associates Llc purchased 1,478,978 shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $14,789,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,051,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,513,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 3,718 shares of company stock valued at $33,648 in the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DCPH. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 584.7% in the 4th quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 5,580,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,521,000 after purchasing an additional 4,765,456 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 237.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,478,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,298,000 after acquiring an additional 4,557,902 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 739.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,635,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,519,000 after acquiring an additional 3,202,527 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 15,986.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,023,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,543,000 after acquiring an additional 3,005,165 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $10,772,000. 87.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DCPH stock opened at $9.40 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.17. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $6.51 and a 52-week high of $11.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $622.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.41.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies in the United States and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

