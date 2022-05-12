Analysts Anticipate Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $472.46 Million

Posted by on May 12th, 2022

Equities research analysts expect Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWRGet Rating) to announce sales of $472.46 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Quaker Chemical’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $485.62 million and the lowest is $459.30 million. Quaker Chemical reported sales of $435.26 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quaker Chemical will report full year sales of $1.95 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $1.95 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.15 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Quaker Chemical.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWRGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $474.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.81 million. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 7.99%. Quaker Chemical’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share.

KWR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Quaker Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Quaker Chemical from $305.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Quaker Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Quaker Chemical in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

KWR stock traded up $2.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $144.57. 2,124 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,154. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.14. Quaker Chemical has a one year low of $141.19 and a one year high of $276.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.81 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $170.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Quaker Chemical’s payout ratio is 28.97%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,464 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 0.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 134,137 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,886,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 181.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,197 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after buying an additional 8,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 8,232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Quaker Chemical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. The company operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Quaker Chemical (KWR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR)

Receive News & Ratings for Quaker Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quaker Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.