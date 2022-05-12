Analysts Anticipate Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $372.45 Million

Equities research analysts expect Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) to post $372.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ryan Specialty Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $374.44 million and the lowest is $370.46 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ryan Specialty Group will report full year sales of $1.69 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $1.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ryan Specialty Group.

Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $378.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.98 million. Ryan Specialty Group had a return on equity of 75.61% and a net margin of 3.78%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RYAN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ryan Specialty Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Ryan Specialty Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Ryan Specialty Group from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.67.

Shares of RYAN traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,071,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,477. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.22 and a 200 day moving average of $38.34. Ryan Specialty Group has a 1 year low of $25.57 and a 1 year high of $42.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RYAN. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ryan Specialty Group during the 3rd quarter worth $8,468,000. Islet Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,967,000. TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,757,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $24,776,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Ryan Specialty Group by 102.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 188,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,606,000 after acquiring an additional 95,529 shares during the last quarter. 25.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

