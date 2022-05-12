Analysts Anticipate Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $182.73 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating) will report sales of $182.73 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Standex International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $183.05 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $182.40 million. Standex International reported sales of $176.44 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Standex International will report full year sales of $733.33 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $733.00 million to $733.65 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $783.04 million, with estimates ranging from $775.29 million to $790.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Standex International.

Get Standex International alerts:

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $189.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.92 million. Standex International had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 8.54%. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SXI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Standex International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Standex International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barrington Research raised their target price on Standex International from $139.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, William Blair raised Standex International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday.

Standex International stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $90.76. 514 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,574. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.13. Standex International has a 12-month low of $86.30 and a 12-month high of $121.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.39%.

Standex International announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, May 5th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Standex International in the third quarter worth $1,731,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Standex International by 214.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 12,200 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Standex International in the fourth quarter worth $426,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Standex International by 658.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 81,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,027,000 after acquiring an additional 70,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of Standex International in the third quarter worth $17,384,000. Institutional investors own 88.39% of the company’s stock.

About Standex International (Get Rating)

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Standex International (SXI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Standex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.