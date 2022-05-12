Analysts Anticipate Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) to Post $0.03 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) will post $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Tilly’s’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the highest is $0.04. Tilly’s posted earnings per share of $0.36 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 91.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tilly’s will report full-year earnings of $1.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $1.16. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $1.34. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Tilly’s.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $204.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.97 million. Tilly’s had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 36.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair cut shares of Tilly’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Tilly’s from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Tilly’s from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tilly’s in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tilly’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLYS. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Tilly’s by 1,768.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,699 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 46,093 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Tilly’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $248,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Tilly’s by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,084 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Tilly’s by 417.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 144,809 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,029,000 after acquiring an additional 116,820 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Tilly’s by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,193,264 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,727,000 after buying an additional 91,176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

TLYS opened at $8.26 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.73. Tilly’s has a 52-week low of $8.23 and a 52-week high of $17.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.10 million, a P/E ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.93.

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

