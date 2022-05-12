Analysts Anticipate Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) to Post $1.87 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.87 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Vulcan Materials’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.72. Vulcan Materials posted earnings per share of $1.57 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will report full-year earnings of $6.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.53 to $7.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $8.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.84 to $9.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Vulcan Materials.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.11. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 9.99%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Vulcan Materials’s revenue was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

VMC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Vulcan Materials from $232.00 to $224.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Vulcan Materials from $231.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.93.

Shares of VMC traded up $7.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $165.27. The stock had a trading volume of 66,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 853,623. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $157.80 and a 12 month high of $213.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.96 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $177.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.56%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,951,374 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,011,768,000 after buying an additional 665,469 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,292,572 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,523,346,000 after buying an additional 34,261 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,778,231 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,199,445,000 after buying an additional 34,791 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,471,066 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $821,335,000 after buying an additional 58,693 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,587,831 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $436,696,000 after buying an additional 18,364 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

