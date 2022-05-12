Analysts Anticipate Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL) Will Post Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Brokerages expect Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of $0.60 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Xcel Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.61 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.59. Xcel Energy reported earnings per share of $0.58 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Xcel Energy will report full year earnings of $3.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.18. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.43. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Xcel Energy.

XEL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

XEL traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.97. 4,280,017 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,470,244. Xcel Energy has a 52-week low of $61.15 and a 52-week high of $76.05.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

