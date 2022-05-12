Analysts Expect ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) to Post $0.42 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.42 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for ACCO Brands’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.40. ACCO Brands posted earnings per share of $0.43 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ACCO Brands will report full year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.60. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.79. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ACCO Brands.

Get ACCO Brands alerts:

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 5.82%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ACCO shares. StockNews.com downgraded ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ACCO Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded ACCO Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

ACCO stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.22. The company had a trading volume of 948,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,961. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.23. ACCO Brands has a fifty-two week low of $6.96 and a fifty-two week high of $9.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $700.24 million, a PE ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.39%.

In related news, CEO Boris Elisman sold 7,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $66,015.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Neal V. Fenwick sold 66,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total value of $570,291.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 216,221 shares of company stock valued at $1,857,793. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 5.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,147,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,171,000 after buying an additional 503,957 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of ACCO Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $2,393,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 200.6% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 141,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 94,383 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 81.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 6,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ACCO Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $155,000. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ACCO Brands (Get Rating)

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ACCO Brands (ACCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ACCO Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACCO Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.