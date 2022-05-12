Analysts Expect BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.16 Billion

Brokerages expect BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) to announce sales of $4.16 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for BJ’s Wholesale Club’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.05 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.35 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club posted sales of $3.87 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club will report full-year sales of $17.65 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.29 billion to $18.28 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $18.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.25 billion to $19.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow BJ’s Wholesale Club.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 84.80%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis.

BJ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BJ’s Wholesale Club has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.45.

Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $61.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,251,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,617,919. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.76. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a fifty-two week low of $43.08 and a fifty-two week high of $74.09. The stock has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.51.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, Director Kenneth M. Parent sold 35,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.42, for a total transaction of $2,359,969.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $953,521.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BJ. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 679.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,061,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,499,000 after acquiring an additional 925,238 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the third quarter worth $327,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after buying an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.6% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 392,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,580,000 after buying an additional 6,345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

