Analysts Expect Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Will Announce Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.71 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Church & Dwight’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.73 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.70. Church & Dwight posted earnings per share of $0.76 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Church & Dwight will report full-year earnings of $3.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.14 to $3.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.51. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Church & Dwight.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 15.46%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS.

CHD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Church & Dwight from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Church & Dwight in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.07.

In other news, Director Penry W. Price sold 16,718 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total transaction of $1,644,884.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,102,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,958,022,000 after purchasing an additional 514,589 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,291,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,845,000 after purchasing an additional 154,906 shares during the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 11,658,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,978,000 after purchasing an additional 635,823 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,087,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,632,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,581,000 after purchasing an additional 106,461 shares during the last quarter. 84.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CHD traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $97.38. The company had a trading volume of 16,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,623,556. The stock has a market cap of $23.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.81, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.42. Church & Dwight has a 12 month low of $80.76 and a 12 month high of $105.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is 32.21%.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

