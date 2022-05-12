Analysts Expect Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $405.75 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS – Get Rating) will post $405.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Custom Truck One Source’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $379.00 million and the highest is $432.70 million. Custom Truck One Source posted sales of $375.11 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Custom Truck One Source will report full year sales of $1.60 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.63 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Custom Truck One Source.

Get Custom Truck One Source alerts:

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $356.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.15 million. Custom Truck One Source had a negative net margin of 15.55% and a negative return on equity of 15.48%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS.

CTOS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Custom Truck One Source from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Custom Truck One Source from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Custom Truck One Source in a report on Friday, January 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Custom Truck One Source from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.50.

In other Custom Truck One Source news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 1,848,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total value of $14,916,959.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTOS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,924,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,397,000 after purchasing an additional 71,556 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Custom Truck One Source during the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,694,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,445,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,567,000 after purchasing an additional 415,172 shares in the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 1,198,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,589,000 after purchasing an additional 255,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Custom Truck One Source during the first quarter worth approximately $7,606,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Custom Truck One Source stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.41. 697,924 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 487,209. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.49. Custom Truck One Source has a 52 week low of $5.25 and a 52 week high of $11.36.

About Custom Truck One Source (Get Rating)

Custom Truck One Source, Inc provides specialty equipment rental services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, rail, other infrastructure-related industries in North America. It operates through Equipment Rental Solutions, Truck and Equipment Sales, and Aftermarket Parts and Services segments.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Custom Truck One Source (CTOS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Custom Truck One Source Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Custom Truck One Source and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.